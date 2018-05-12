Analysts Anticipate Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.99 Million

Brokerages forecast that Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) will post sales of $9.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solar Senior Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.38 million. Solar Senior Capital reported sales of $7.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital will report full year sales of $40.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.20 million to $42.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $46.25 million per share, with estimates ranging from $41.50 million to $51.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Solar Senior Capital.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 67.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd.

Solar Senior Capital traded down $0.09, reaching $17.14, during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,045. Solar Senior Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $189,629.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 5,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $85,591.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUNS. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 939.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to maximize current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The Company seeks to achieve its investment objective by directly and indirectly investing in senior loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments, made to private middle-market companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, which it refers to collectively as senior loans.

