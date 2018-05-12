Analysts Anticipate Santander Consumer USA (SC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) will report $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $6.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.21 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

SC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

SC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. 1,578,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,177. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SC. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1,000.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Crow Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.