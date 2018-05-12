Amn Healthcare Services (AMN) & STHREE (STREF) Financial Contrast

Amn Healthcare Services (NYSE: AMN) and STHREE (OTCMKTS:STREF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amn Healthcare Services and STHREE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amn Healthcare Services $1.99 billion 1.35 $132.55 million $2.56 21.97 STHREE $1.32 billion 0.45 N/A N/A N/A

Amn Healthcare Services has higher revenue and earnings than STHREE.

Profitability

This table compares Amn Healthcare Services and STHREE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amn Healthcare Services 7.11% 24.50% 10.99% STHREE N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Amn Healthcare Services has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STHREE has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amn Healthcare Services and STHREE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amn Healthcare Services 0 1 8 0 2.89 STHREE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amn Healthcare Services currently has a consensus price target of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.22%. Given Amn Healthcare Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Amn Healthcare Services is more favorable than STHREE.

Summary

Amn Healthcare Services beats STHREE on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amn Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands. It also provides allied staffing on a travel and local staffing basis under the Med Travelers and Club Staffing brands; physician permanent placement services under the Merritt Hawkins, MillicanSolutions, and Kendall & Davis brands to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and physician practice groups; and executive and clinical leadership interim staffing, healthcare executive search, and advisory services. In addition, the company offers managed services programs; vendor management systems, including ShiftWise and Medefis technologies; recruitment process outsourcing for permanent staffing; workforce optimization services comprising consulting, data analytics, predictive modeling, and SaaS-based scheduling technology under the Smart Square brand; and medical coding, case management and related health information management consulting solutions to hospitals and physician medical groups. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

