Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “AMICUS THERAPEUTICS is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral therapeutics known as pharmacological chaperones for the treatment of a range of human genetic diseases. Pharmacological chaperone technology involves the use of small molecules that selectively bind to and stabilize proteins in cells, leading to improved protein folding and trafficking, and increased activity. Amicus is initially targeting lysosomal storage disorders, which are severe, chronic genetic diseases with unmet medical needs. Amicus has completed Phase 2 clinical trials of Amigal(TM) for the treatment of Fabry disease and is conducting Phase 2 clinical trials of Plicera(TM) for the treatment of Gaucher disease. “

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price objective on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics traded up $0.14, reaching $14.01, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock had a trading volume of 2,221,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,777. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.90% and a negative net margin of 563.98%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 335,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.56 per share, with a total value of $4,553,814.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $1,369,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,675. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,090,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,957,000 after buying an additional 1,378,155 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,767,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,661,000 after buying an additional 48,490 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,055,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,951,000 after buying an additional 410,375 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 2,850,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,023,000 after buying an additional 437,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,191,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,953,000 after buying an additional 219,558 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.