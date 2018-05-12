AmBev (ABEV) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.23

News coverage about AmBev (NYSE:ABEV) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AmBev earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.0063047584154 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get AmBev alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised AmBev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised AmBev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on AmBev from $6.90 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmBev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS raised AmBev from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

ABEV traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,597,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,139,484. AmBev has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.61.

AmBev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). AmBev had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. analysts anticipate that AmBev will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmBev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Receive News & Ratings for AmBev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmBev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.