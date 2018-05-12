Ally Financial (ALLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Analysts expect Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) to post $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $5.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Shares of Ally Financial traded down $0.70, hitting $26.64, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 4,394,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $358,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 168,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 11,742.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 548,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after buying an additional 544,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

