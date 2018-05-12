Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ALDX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.30. 101,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.55. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a current ratio of 13.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALDX shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

