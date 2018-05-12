Adobe Systems (ADBE) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.19

Headlines about Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Adobe Systems earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the software company an impact score of 46.7490059873306 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of Adobe Systems traded up $0.73, hitting $241.88, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 2,261,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,783. Adobe Systems has a twelve month low of $130.82 and a twelve month high of $241.93. The stock has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Adobe Systems will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded Adobe Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe Systems to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe Systems from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank raised Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe Systems from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.88.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 14,000 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.53, for a total value of $3,031,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $1,124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,877 shares of company stock worth $9,755,681 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segment's flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

