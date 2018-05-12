$56.38 Million in Sales Expected for Five9 Inc. (FIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report sales of $56.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.80 million and the lowest is $56.09 million. Five9 posted sales of $47.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $237.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.53 million to $238.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $278.28 million per share, with estimates ranging from $274.96 million to $280.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Five9 from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 178,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,632.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Burkland sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $636,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,951 shares of company stock worth $18,796,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Five9 by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Five9 by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 465,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,790 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Five9 traded down $0.48, hitting $30.97, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,497. Five9 has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.18 and a beta of 0.15.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

