$4.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenet Healthcare (THC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) will announce $4.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.61 billion and the lowest is $4.43 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $18.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.04 billion to $18.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.86 billion to $18.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 23.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Wells Fargo started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

THC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.68. 1,053,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $32.94.

In other news, Director Ashish Dave sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 427.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 22.5% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 119,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $931,000.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

