$360.75 Million in Sales Expected for Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) will post $360.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $364.16 million and the lowest is $357.33 million. Chefs’ Warehouse posted sales of $331.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chefs’ Warehouse.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $318.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

CHEF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.70. 158,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,507. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $717.84 million, a P/E ratio of 62.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $227,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 206.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth $211,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

