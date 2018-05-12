$282.46 Million in Sales Expected for BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) will post $282.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $283.80 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $265.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $278.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Lon Ledwith sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,220 shares in the company, valued at $852,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Walsh sold 248,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $13,710,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 888,289 shares of company stock valued at $47,209,671. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Leucadia National Corp purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants traded down $1.35, reaching $54.20, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 382,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of March 20, 2018, the company owned and operated 198 casual dining restaurants located in the 26 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

