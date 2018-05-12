$258.20 Million in Sales Expected for Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) to report $258.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Basic Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $256.00 million and the highest is $260.60 million. Basic Energy Services posted sales of $213.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Basic Energy Services will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Basic Energy Services.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $234.67 million for the quarter. Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray set a $19.00 target price on Basic Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

In other Basic Energy Services news, VP William Timothy Dame sold 11,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $179,951.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,936.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Monroe Patterson sold 1,500 shares of Basic Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $27,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,074.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,278 shares of company stock worth $268,962. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 44.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,926 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 38,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 60.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 560,216 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 528.6% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 61,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 44.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 551,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 168,703 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BAS remained flat at $$14.92 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 379,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Basic Energy Services has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $29.78.

Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

