$243.86 Million in Sales Expected for Hi Crush Partners LP (HCLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hi Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) to report $243.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hi Crush Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $257.52 million. Hi Crush Partners posted sales of $135.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hi Crush Partners will report full year sales of $943.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $889.89 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $908.44 million per share, with estimates ranging from $782.29 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hi Crush Partners.

Hi Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Hi Crush Partners had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.50 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $15.00 price objective on Hi Crush Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Hi Crush Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hi Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Guggenheim set a $18.00 target price on Hi Crush Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Hi Crush Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hi Crush Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,605,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hi Crush Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hi Crush Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 87,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hi Crush Partners by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hi Crush Partners by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Hi Crush Partners traded down $0.25, hitting $13.45, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,348. Hi Crush Partners has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Hi Crush Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hi Crush Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.11%.

Hi Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

