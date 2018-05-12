$234.58 Million in Sales Expected for Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) to post $234.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syntel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $246.67 million and the lowest is $227.01 million. Syntel posted sales of $226.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syntel will report full year sales of $954.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $941.90 million to $972.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $975.16 million per share, with estimates ranging from $962.66 million to $985.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Syntel.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $245.35 million during the quarter. Syntel had a negative return on equity of 504.52% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

SYNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Syntel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syntel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Syntel in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Syntel in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of SYNT stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $30.07. 518,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,752. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. Syntel has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

In other Syntel news, insider Daniel M. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $53,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rahul B. Aggarwal sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $47,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,368. 61.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Syntel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Syntel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,618,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,221,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Syntel by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 54,106 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Syntel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Syntel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,648,000 after buying an additional 71,222 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syntel, Inc provides digital transformation, information technology (IT), and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services worldwide. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics, and Telecom segments. It provides end-to-end, integrated application, and infrastructure management services; develops software applications; and offers legacy modernization services, such as software analysis, language conversion, reverse engineering, database migration, code optimization, cloud onboarding and migration, ecosystem migration, testing, and management.

