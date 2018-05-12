$10.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods (TSN) This Quarter

Posted by on May 12th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) will post $10.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.35 billion to $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $9.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $40.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.50 billion to $41.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $41.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $40.64 billion to $41.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray set a $92.00 target price on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho set a $92.00 target price on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $589,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $1,149,593.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $11,421,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tyson Foods by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,348,000 after buying an additional 24,315 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tyson Foods traded up $0.53, reaching $68.25, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,741,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,663. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $84.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply