$10.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods (TSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) will post $10.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.35 billion to $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $9.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $40.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.50 billion to $41.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $41.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $40.64 billion to $41.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray set a $92.00 target price on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho set a $92.00 target price on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $589,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $1,149,593.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $11,421,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tyson Foods by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,348,000 after buying an additional 24,315 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tyson Foods traded up $0.53, reaching $68.25, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,741,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,663. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $84.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

