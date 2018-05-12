1-800-PetMeds (PETS) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Craig Hallum

1-800-PetMeds (NASDAQ:PETS) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum to $38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PETS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of 1-800-PetMeds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of 1-800-PetMeds from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-PetMeds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Get 1-800-PetMeds alerts:

Shares of 1-800-PetMeds traded up $0.27, hitting $34.79, on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 340,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,012. The stock has a market cap of $723.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. 1-800-PetMeds has a twelve month low of $34.54 and a twelve month high of $35.16.

1-800-PetMeds (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.43 million. 1-800-PetMeds had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. analysts expect that 1-800-PetMeds will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. 1-800-PetMeds’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PETS. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in 1-800-PetMeds by 484.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 382,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,394,000 after purchasing an additional 316,848 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of 1-800-PetMeds by 276.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,141,000 after buying an additional 212,094 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-PetMeds by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 327,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 207,331 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-PetMeds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,481,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of 1-800-PetMeds by 276.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 164,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after buying an additional 120,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

1-800-PetMeds Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats to retail customers. It provides non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, antibiotics, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-PetMeds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-PetMeds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.