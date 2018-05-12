$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) to report sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.70 billion. Nielsen posted sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $6.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). Nielsen had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

Shares of Nielsen traded down $0.13, reaching $30.17, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Nielsen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 64.45%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pozen sold 12,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $390,231.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $626,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,528.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 57,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

