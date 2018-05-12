$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Tutor Perini (TPC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) will announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tutor Perini’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Tutor Perini posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tutor Perini will report full-year sales of $5.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.65 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tutor Perini.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. Tutor Perini’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TPC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

In related news, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $1,113,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,748,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,953,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth $1,600,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth $1,479,000. Bronson Point Management LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tutor Perini traded up $0.10, reaching $19.90, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 546,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.08. Tutor Perini has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

