$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.30 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 198.45%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BLMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands traded down $0.48, hitting $23.35, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,797,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,451. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Bloomin’ Brands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Smith sold 212,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $5,272,960.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,240,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Deno sold 16,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $415,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,872,077 shares of company stock worth $45,591,139 over the last quarter. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

