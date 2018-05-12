$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology (MCHP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $972.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.44 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.80 million. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.61.

Shares of Microchip Technology traded down $0.21, reaching $92.95, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 1,433,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,048. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $75.80 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a $0.3635 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th.

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 20,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $1,907,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 4,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $349,938.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,635.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,552 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Microchip Technology by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

