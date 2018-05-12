-$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insmed, Inc. (INSM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) will report earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the highest is ($0.81). Insmed posted earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Insmed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 196.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 391,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,510. The company has a current ratio of 20.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.07. Insmed has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $27.34.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

