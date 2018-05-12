$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for TechnipFMC (FTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Five analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. TechnipFMC reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

FTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cowen set a $38.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Macquarie upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

Shares of TechnipFMC traded up $0.36, hitting $32.01, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is 40.31%.

In other news, EVP Dianne B. Ralston sold 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $499,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,098.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard G. Alabaster sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $360,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,380.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,809. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

