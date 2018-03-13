Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,925. The stock has a market cap of $155.21 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $25.95.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Rapp purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZYNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.77.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing transdermal synthetic cannabinoid treatments for patients with high unmet needs. Its development pipeline includes two product candidates: ZYN002 and ZYN001. ZYN002 is a synthetic cannabidiol (CBD), which is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid, formulated as a patent-protected permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery through the skin and into the circulatory system.

