Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Stake Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $90.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Zoetis Inc ( NYSE ZTS ) opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The firm has a market cap of $41,013.64, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Zoetis had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Zoetis news, insider Roman Trawicki sold 8,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $712,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,076.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 37,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $3,034,442.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,569 shares of company stock worth $8,594,429 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a business, commercializing products across eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock) and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

