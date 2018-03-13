Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Position Cut by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,657 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Roman Trawicki sold 8,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $712,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,457 shares in the company, valued at $952,076.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 37,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $3,034,442.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,569 shares of company stock worth $8,594,429 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cowen set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE ZTS) opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $41,013.64, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $85.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a business, commercializing products across eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock) and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

