Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Holdings Trimmed by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 35,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,889,416.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,437.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roman Trawicki sold 8,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $712,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,457 shares in the company, valued at $952,076.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,569 shares of company stock worth $8,594,429. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis Inc ( ZTS ) opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The firm has a market cap of $41,130.00, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Zoetis had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a business, commercializing products across eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock) and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

