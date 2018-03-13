Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Zimmer Biomet has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.70. 527,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,991. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $108.03 and a 52 week high of $133.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $24,552.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 20,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $2,414,774.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bryan C. Hanson bought 25,077 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,001,215.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

