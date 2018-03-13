Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.
Zimmer Biomet has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.
Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.70. 527,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,991. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $108.03 and a 52 week high of $133.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $24,552.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.
In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 20,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $2,414,774.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bryan C. Hanson bought 25,077 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,001,215.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.
Zimmer Biomet Company Profile
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.
