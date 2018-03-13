Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) to “Buy”

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL ) opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.12, a P/E ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 0.83. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $11.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 73.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 11.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 6.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company markets, distributes, underwrites and services its property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals. Its business involves marketing, distributing, underwriting and servicing insurance products, as well as providing other insurance related services.

