Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

SOHO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sandler O’Neill set a $7.00 price objective on Sotherly Hotels and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Sotherly Hotels from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ SOHO ) opened at $6.25 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.99, a P/E ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $38.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. equities research analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sotherly Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sotherly Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -880.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 642,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 35,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 71,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 198,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 51,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) to Hold” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/zacks-investment-research-lowers-sotherly-hotels-soho-to-hold.html.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the southern United States. The Company operates through the hotel ownership segment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.