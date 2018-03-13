Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of Schroders (SHNWF) opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. Schroders has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $53.15.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers Schroders (SHNWF) to Hold” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/zacks-investment-research-lowers-schroders-shnwf-to-hold.html.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schroders (SHNWF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.