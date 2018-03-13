Zacks Investment Research Lowers Schroders (SHNWF) to Hold

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “
Shares of Schroders (SHNWF) opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. Schroders has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $53.15.
About Schroders
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
