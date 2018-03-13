Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atento (ATTO) to Sell

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

ATTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $16.00 price target on shares of Atento and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atento presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO ) traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.55. 67,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,626. Atento has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $705.83, a PE ratio of 68.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -0.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atento during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,787,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atento by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 471,284 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atento in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,816,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Atento by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 766,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 260,100 shares during the period. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atento in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA is a provider of customer-relationship management and business-process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services and solutions in Latin America. The Company offers a portfolio of CRM BPO services, including customer care, sales, collections, back office and technical support. The Company operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas and Brazil.

