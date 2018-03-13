Zacks Investment Research Lowers AK Steel (AKS) to Sell

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “AK Steel faces weakness in electrical steel pricing due to global overcapacity. It is exposed to a volatile raw material pricing environment as well. Moreover, the U.S. steel industry is not out of the woods yet. Some additional headwinds in the form of planned maintenance outages across certain facilities also prevails. AK Steel has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past six months.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Vetr downgraded AK Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.34 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of AK Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AK Steel from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America cut AK Steel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Shares of AK Steel ( AKS ) traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,823,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,203,555. AK Steel has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,660.00, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.73.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. AK Steel had a return on equity of 71.24% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. AK Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that AK Steel will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AK Steel by 0.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation is a producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels, and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company also operates blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. As of December 31, 2016, its operations included eight steelmaking and finishing plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and a tube manufacturing plant in Mexico.

