Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Express Scripts (ESRX) to Hold

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Integrating medical care and pharmacy benefits under one roof, Express Scripts Holding Company recently announced that it is getting acquired by Cigna Corporation, a global health insurance company.The company has been benefitting from a rise in patient claims and strong customer retention. Express Scripts’ solid guidance for 2018 holds promise. The company recently inked an agreement to acquire eviCore healthcare for $3.6 billion. Express Scripts' pharmacy-benefit management segment (PBM) coupled with eviCore's complementary medical-benefit solutions is likely to build a comprehensive PBM solution worldwide. On the flip side, the company recently announced that its biggest customer and leading health insurer Anthem is not likely to extend its PBM agreement with Express Scripts anymore. Persistent drug pricing issue is also anticipated to affect the stock. The company faces stiff competition.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Express Scripts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Express Scripts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Express Scripts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Mizuho set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Express Scripts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.97.

Express Scripts ( NASDAQ:ESRX ) traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,656,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,681. Express Scripts has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $43,920.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Express Scripts will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Express Scripts declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase 45,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Express Scripts news, VP Glen D. Stettin sold 3,449 shares of Express Scripts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $279,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Glen D. Stettin sold 3,448 shares of Express Scripts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $262,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,903. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Express Scripts in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Express Scripts in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Express Scripts in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Express Scripts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Monroe Bank & Trust MI grew its position in Express Scripts by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

