Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Evoke Pharma (EVOK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, EVK-001, is in late stage clinical testing which is intended for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. Evoke Pharma, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evoke Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Evoke Pharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.66.

Evoke Pharma ( NASDAQ:EVOK ) opened at $2.00 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $30.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. sell-side analysts forecast that Evoke Pharma will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 68,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Evoke Pharma (EVOK) to Hold” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-evoke-pharma-evok-to-hold.html.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and diseases. The Company is developing EVK-001, a metoclopramide nasal spray for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evoke Pharma (EVOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.