Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ashford Hospitality Prime (AHP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime (NYSE:AHP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on investing in high RevPAR full-service and urban select-service hotels and resorts located predominantly in domestic and international gateway markets. Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AHP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.33.

Ashford Hospitality Prime ( NYSE:AHP ) opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.93, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.99. Ashford Hospitality Prime has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Ashford Hospitality Prime declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Prime in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Snow Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Prime in the 4th quarter valued at about $973,000. Glacier Peak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Prime by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 275,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,117 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Prime by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 17,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Prime by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Prime Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc invests in high revenue per available room (RevPAR), luxury hotels and resorts. The Company conducts its business and owns all of its assets through its operating partnership, Ashford Hospitality Prime Limited Partnership (Ashford Prime OP). The Company operates in the direct hotel investment segment of the hotel lodging industry.

