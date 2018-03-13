Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.52. Boston Beer reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $206.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Beer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.65. 99,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,120. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $128.70 and a twelve month high of $202.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2,120.00, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $186,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $79,492.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,459 shares of company stock valued at $20,152,166 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc is a craft brewer in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of producing and selling alcohol beverages primarily in the domestic market and in selected international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Boston Beer Company segment, and A&S Brewing Collaborative segment.

