Zacks: Analysts Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will post sales of $129.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.80 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $143.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $129.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $547.00 million to $551.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $539.86 million per share, with estimates ranging from $530.30 million to $549.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 72.02%. The firm had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ MANH) opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $3,090.00, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Manhattan Associates declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 929,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $2,160,000.

Manhattan Associates, Inc (Manhattan) is a developer and provider of supply chain commerce solutions. The Company operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific (APAC). It is engaged in developing, selling, deploying, servicing and maintaining software solutions designed to manage supply chains, inventory and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations.

