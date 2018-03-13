Zacks: Analysts Expect Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) will post sales of $41.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.89 million and the lowest is $40.30 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $33.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $41.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.20 million to $173.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $181.25 million per share, with estimates ranging from $180.10 million to $182.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 20.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBNC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.50 price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 32,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,695. The stock has a market cap of $775.52, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In related news, Director Michele M. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis Kuhn sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 20.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 17.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking services in Northern and Central Indiana and Southwestern and Central Michigan through its bank subsidiary, Horizon Bank, N.A. (the Bank) and other affiliated entities and Horizon Risk Management, Inc The Company operates through commercial banking segment.

