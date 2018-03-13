Zacks: Analysts Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to announce $13.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.26 million and the highest is $14.25 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $12.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $13.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $57.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $76.73 million per share, with estimates ranging from $57.19 million to $109.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 87.19% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush cut shares of Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Gladstone Investment (GAIN) traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.37. 129,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,006. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $338.27, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 51.32%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 73,303 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 53,856 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9,371.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 29,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities, generally in combination with the aforementioned debt securities, of businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

