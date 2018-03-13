York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Twitter Inc (TWTR)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 261,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,271,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 24,354,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $584,745,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496,725 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 18,701.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,419,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,081,000 after buying an additional 2,406,186 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $53,753,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 3,367,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $80,863,000 after buying an additional 2,157,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $42,918,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $28,985.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 18,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $397,396.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,365,053 shares in the company, valued at $51,227,047.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,754,526 shares of company stock valued at $51,719,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. Aegis upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Vetr upgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.65 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.21. 1,824,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,725,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26,770.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.06, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $35.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.12 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/york-capital-management-global-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-twitter-inc-twtr.html.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc offers products and services for users, advertisers, developers and data partners. The Company’s products and services include Twitter, Periscope, Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Its Twitter is a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. Periscope broadcasts can also be viewed through Twitter and on desktop or mobile Web browser.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.