Xperi (XPER) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XPER. ValuEngine cut shares of Xperi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi (XPER) opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,180.00, a P/E ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Xperi has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently -69.57%.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden bought 3,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,802.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $319,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Xperi (XPER) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/xperi-xper-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-hold.html.

About Xperi

Tessera Holding Corporation is a product and technology licensing company. The Company’s technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas, such as audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, three dimensional (3D) semiconductor interconnect and packaging.

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.