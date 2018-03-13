XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust of Beneficial Interest (XFLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:XFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust of Beneficial Interest (NYSE XFLT) traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. 15,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,492. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust of Beneficial Interest has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $12.50.
