Wyndham Worldwide Co. (WYN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

Wyndham Worldwide Co. (NYSE:WYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, March 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Wyndham Worldwide has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Wyndham Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wyndham Worldwide to earn $7.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Shares of Wyndham Worldwide (WYN) opened at $118.91 on Tuesday. Wyndham Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $81.16 and a fifty-two week high of $127.96. The stock has a market cap of $12,075.51, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Wyndham Worldwide had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 92.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Wyndham Worldwide will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WYN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Worldwide to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.44.

In other Wyndham Worldwide news, Director George Herrera sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.76, for a total transaction of $32,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott G. Mclester sold 15,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,768,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,891 shares of company stock worth $4,042,356 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Worldwide Company Profile

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Wyndham Hotel Group, Wyndham Destination Network and Wyndham Vacation Ownership. The Company’s brands include Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, Wingate by Wyndham, Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham, Dolce Hotels and Resorts, RCI, Landal GreenParks, Novasol, Hoseasons, cottages.com, James Villa Holidays, Wyndham Vacation Rentals, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Shell Vacations Club and WorldMark by Wyndham.

