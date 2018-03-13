WPX Energy (WPX) Given a $20.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WPX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.12.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) opened at $14.30 on Friday. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5,762.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.73 and a beta of 2.41.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $3,542,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,683,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 46,723 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,867,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States.

