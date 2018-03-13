Woodcoin (LOG) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001750 BTC on major exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $4,597.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Woodcoin

LOG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The official website for Woodcoin is woodcoin.org . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @woodcoin_jp

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

Woodcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

