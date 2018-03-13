Wolverine Trading LLC Purchases New Holdings in Aqua America Inc (WTR)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,290,000 after buying an additional 312,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,695,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 2,103,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,812,000 after purchasing an additional 137,582 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 898.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,634,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,219,000 after purchasing an additional 36,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE WTR) traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $34.15. 24,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,249. Aqua America Inc has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5,974.19, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Aqua America had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Aqua America Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a mar 18 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.2047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.00579722458227131%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Aqua America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Aqua America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Aqua America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aqua America in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing water or wastewater services concentrated in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. The Company is the holding company for its primary subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc Its market-based activities are conducted through Aqua Resources, Inc (Aqua Resources) and Aqua Infrastructure, LLC (Aqua Infrastructure).

