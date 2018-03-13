Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 76,444 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,444 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ SFM) opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,363.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 12,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $299,283.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 8,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $220,257.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,675,741 shares of company stock worth $43,621,557. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.95.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc is a food retailer. The Company operates as a grocery store that offers fresh, natural and organic food that includes fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, body care and natural household items catering to consumers’ interest in health and wellness.

