Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,012 Envision Healthcare Co. (EVHC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Envision Healthcare Co. (NYSE:EVHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Envision Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Envision Healthcare by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Envision Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Envision Healthcare by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Envision Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000.

EVHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $40.00 price target on shares of Envision Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Envision Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Envision Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Envision Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Shares of Envision Healthcare Co. ( NYSE:EVHC ) traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.82. 119,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,406. The firm has a market cap of $5,186.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. Envision Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $66.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Envision Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Envision Healthcare Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envision Healthcare

Envision Healthcare Holdings, Inc, formerly CDRT Holding Corporation, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides physician-led medical services in the United States. It operates in two segments: EmCare Holdings, Inc (EmCare) and American Medical Response, Inc (AMR). Its EmCare segment is a provider of integrated facility-based and post-acute care physician services to healthcare facilities in the United States.

