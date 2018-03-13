WisdomTree Intl. SmallCap Div Fd. (DLS) Position Increased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Intl. SmallCap Div Fd. (NYSEARCA:DLS) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. WisdomTree Intl. SmallCap Div Fd. makes up approximately 1.5% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WisdomTree Intl. SmallCap Div Fd. were worth $10,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Intl. SmallCap Div Fd. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 959,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,662,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Intl. SmallCap Div Fd. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Intl. SmallCap Div Fd. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 370,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Intl. SmallCap Div Fd. by 3.4% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 173,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Intl. SmallCap Div Fd. in the third quarter worth about $11,086,000.

Shares of WisdomTree Intl. SmallCap Div Fd. (NYSEARCA DLS) opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Intl. SmallCap Div Fd. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $81.62.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

